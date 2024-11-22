B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,020.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after acquiring an additional 734,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $628.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.89 and a 200-day moving average of $556.74. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

