B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 15,680 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $130.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.49 and a 1-year high of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

