B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 31,616 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 41.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after buying an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.46 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

