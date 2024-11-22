B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 49,312 Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.
Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CPB opened at $44.52 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.31%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
