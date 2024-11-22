B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.83 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

