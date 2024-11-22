B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.37 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 10.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.7 %

SKY stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

