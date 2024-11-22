B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.44 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $85.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $2,980,946.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,754,807.82. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,778 shares of company stock worth $7,524,436 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

