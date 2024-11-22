B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BUD opened at $54.72 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
