B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

