Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 579,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 145,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.59.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

