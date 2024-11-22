Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,874 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARM were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ARM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $132.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 5.40. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.