Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The trade was a 50.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $151.93 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

