Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Generac were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $183.57 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.05.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

