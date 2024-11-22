Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $309.63 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

View Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.