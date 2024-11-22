Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

