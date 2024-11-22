Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PTC were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $192.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

