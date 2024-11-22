Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

