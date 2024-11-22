Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $486,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $26.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

