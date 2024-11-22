Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in RTX were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

