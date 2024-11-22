Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $791,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DexCom were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after purchasing an additional 353,019 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,617,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,336,000 after purchasing an additional 203,043 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,401,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,380,000 after purchasing an additional 306,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $74.48 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

