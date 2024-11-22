Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $804,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $1,668,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,554.80. The trade was a 13.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,917,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

