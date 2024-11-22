Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $896,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 171.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,852 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

