Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $943,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Motors were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Trading Up 1.3 %

GM opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,034,351 shares of company stock worth $56,601,268. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

