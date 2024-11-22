Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $296,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 52,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

