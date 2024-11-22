Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $296,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 52,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Unisys Price Performance
Shares of Unisys stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on UIS
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.