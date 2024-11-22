Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $438.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $351.50 and a 52-week high of $444.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.45 and a 200 day moving average of $407.89.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

