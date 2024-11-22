Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 152 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.48.

NYSE CNI opened at $109.11 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $117.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

