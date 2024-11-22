Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,156 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

