Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,227 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.
GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5 %
GEV opened at $340.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
