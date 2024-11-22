Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,227 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

GEV opened at $340.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.02.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

