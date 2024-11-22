Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,218 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Insulet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

Insulet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.99 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $279.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

