Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 523 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10,177.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,982,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,154 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 578.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,844,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,877,000 after buying an additional 623,789 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,140.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 419,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

