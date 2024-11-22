Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 67,064 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,064 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $750,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KWEB opened at $30.70 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.