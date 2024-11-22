Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 717 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWL opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

