Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,897 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

