Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $317,000 Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.11% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $304.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.31.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.44 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

