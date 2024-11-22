Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $207.88 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.44 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.