Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Price

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

KEYS opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,097,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

