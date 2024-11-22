B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 553.20 ($6.96).

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 348.01 ($4.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 401.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451.78. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.