BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.93). 9,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.67. The company has a market cap of £30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

