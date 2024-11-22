British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Lowered by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $37.00 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.