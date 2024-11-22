Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1,585.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 74.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bunge Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.