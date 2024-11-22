BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.