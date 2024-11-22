C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

