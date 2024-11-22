Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.05. Capri has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

