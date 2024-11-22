Caprock Group LLC Acquires 21,997 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 22.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

