Caprock Group LLC Acquires 3,909 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $101,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

