Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 261,025.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,933,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $296.39 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.79.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

