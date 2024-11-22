Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 503,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 528.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 478,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 402,585 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after buying an additional 266,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

