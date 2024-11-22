Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9,913.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $227.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.10 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.43.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,572 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

