Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

