Caprock Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

BATS ITA opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

